FRANKFURT Nov 26 The chief executive of
carmakers Renault and Nissan sees a tough
year for the European car market in 2012 and is taking measures
to protect the groups' brands from a downturn, Carlos Ghosn told
a German magazine.
"There's no doubt that the market will decline in the coming
year. The only question is by how much." Ghosn, who heads the
two alliance partners, told Automotive News Europe in an
interview published on Saturday.
He said Renault-Nissan was therefore taking a cautious
stance and that it would be reserved when it came to
investments.
Ghosn expects Europe will make its way out of the debt
crisis that is shaking financial markets, however.
"Europe is a land of knowledge and experience as well as
demanding people. I don't think that they will let Armageddon
happen without bringing out their big guns."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Keiron Henderson)