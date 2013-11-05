TOKYO Nov 5 The Renault-Nissan alliance and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are considering a broad cooperation including sharing products, technologies, and production capacity, the three carmakers said on Tuesday.

Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors are considering selling two new Mitsubishi-brand sedans that will be based on Renault vehicles, the companies said in a statement.

One of them, a full-size D-segment sedan, will be manufactured at the Renault-Samsung plant in Busan, South Korea and be introduced in the United States and Canada, the companies said.