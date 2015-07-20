July 20 RenCap Securities Inc, the U.S. unit of investment bank Renaissance Capital, named Victor Lugo director of fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC) sales, effective Monday.

Lugo joins from Sberbank CIB, where he was responsible for sales to emerging markets fixed income investors.

He will be based in New York.

Renaissance Capital is a unit of Russia-based investment fund ONEXIM Group. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)