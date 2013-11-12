BRIEF-Highland Copper increased size of non-brokered private placement to 265 million units
* Highland copper announces increase to previously announced private placement
(Corrects third bullet to say that the company's special committee will refuse offers that do not not provide appropriate value) Nov 6 Renegade Petroleum Ltd : * Calls shareholder meeting, provides update on strategic review process and addresses Frontfour allegations * Says strategic review is ongoing and the special committee and its advisors are actively investigating alternatives * Special committee has refused, and will continue to refuse, to accept offers that are attempts to buy co in a deal that does not provide appropriate value to Co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Under amended terms, Beacon Securities Limited shall purchase 32 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In connection with Terrence Wright's resignation, Board has determined to fix authorized directors at ten - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nb4STT) Further company coverage: