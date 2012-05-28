TOKYO May 28 Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Monday it plans to outsource production of 40-nanometre and smaller microcontrollers to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co as it battles high costs and dwindling capital.

Renesas, created from the merger of struggling Japanese chip operations, has been hard-pressed to keep up with bigger rivals such as Samsung Electronics in an industry requiring increasingly costly investment. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)