UPDATE 1-H&M January sales rise 8 pct, just below initial estimate
* H&M is facing increased competition (Adds detail, background, analyst, shares)
TOKYO May 28 Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Monday it plans to outsource production of 40-nanometre and smaller microcontrollers to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co as it battles high costs and dwindling capital.
Renesas, created from the merger of struggling Japanese chip operations, has been hard-pressed to keep up with bigger rivals such as Samsung Electronics in an industry requiring increasingly costly investment. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry said on Tuesday that 207 green energy vehicles are applying for official approval for road use, amid increased oversight of the country's massive subsidy scheme promoting the segment.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Fashion houses Badgley Mischka, Brandon Maxwell and designer Victoria Beckham debuted their latest collections at New York Fashion Week.