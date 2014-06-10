June 10 Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc
said it agreed to buy Japanese display chipmaker
Renesas SP Drivers Inc for $475 million to expand its product
offerings.
Synaptics said the deal is expected to close in the fourth
quarter and immediately add to adjusted profit.
Synaptics raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast to
$300-$310 million from $275-$295 million and said it expects
full-year 2014 revenue to grow 41-42 percent due to
better-than-expected sales of mobile and PC products.
