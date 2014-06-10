* To buy Renesas SP Drivers Inc from Renesas Electronics,
Sharp
* Says deal to add to fourth-quarter adjusted profit
* Raises fourth-quarter revenue forecast on mobile, PC sales
* Shares jump 19 pct in extended trading
(Adds details, shares, analyst quote)
By Soham Chatterjee and Sampad Patnaik
June 10 Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc
said it would buy the sole supplier of display chips
for the iPhone for $475 million, potentially winning back Apple
Inc as a customer.
Synaptics's shares jumped 19 percent in extended trading
after the company also raised its revenue forecast for the
fourth quarter ending June 30.
Reuters had reported last month that Apple had failed to
make progress in talks to buy Renesas Electronics Corp's
majority stake in the Japanese chipmaker Renesas SP
Drivers Inc, paving the way for Synaptics to strike a deal.
Synaptics would integrate its touch technology with Renesas'
display drivers into one chip, saving manufacturing costs, Feltl
& Co analyst Jeffrey Schreiner said.
"There is no one else that can do touch display driver
integration right now. There is no other competitor."
Synaptics, whose chips are used in Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd's devices such as Galaxy S5 smartphones and
Galaxy Note 3 phablets, was once itself a supplier to Apple.
Renesas Electronics holds a 55 percent stake in Renesas SP
Drivers, while display maker Sharp Corp has a 25
percent stake and Taiwan's Powerchip holds the remaining.
Synaptics said on Tuesday that the deal was expected to
immediately add to adjusted profit after its expected close in
the fourth quarter.
Renesas SP Drivers posted revenue of about $650 million and
cash flow of about $100 million for the year ended March.
Synaptics raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast to
$300-$310 million from $275-$295 million, citing
better-than-expected sales of mobile and PC products.
The growing popularity of using fingerprints to unlock
mobile phones and other devices is also expected to drive growth
at Synaptics.
The company, which competes with Atmel Corp and
Cypress Semiconductor Corp, is scheduled to report
fourth-quarter results on July 31.
Synaptics's stock were at $78.45 in extended trading after
closing down 1.3 percent at $66.52 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. The
stock has gained 28 percent so far this year.
