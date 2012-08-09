BRIEF-COPsync announces $1.1 mln registered direct offering of common stock
* COPsync announces $1.1 million registered direct offering of common stock
TOKYO Aug 9 Renesas Electronics Corp said on Thursday it seeks to cut more than 5,000 jobs through early retirement in September as the Japanese chipmaker hurries to restructure.
The restructuring costs have already been factored into its earnings forecast for the year to March, it said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Ciber Inc - Manpowergroup announces acquisition of Ciber Spain; terms of agreement include approximately $7.0 million cash purchase price - sec filing