TOKYO, June 23 Japan's struggling Renesas
Electronics Corp plans to start capital raising talks
with KKR, including issuing about 50 billion yen ($621
million) in new shares to the U.S. investment firm, Nikkei
business daily reported on Saturday.
Renesas had initially considered a public share offering to
strengthen its capital, the Nikkei said without quoting sources.
But massive costs related to its planned restructuring will
likely force the company to fall into a net loss in the business
year to March 2013 and make it difficult to do so, the daily
added.
Renesas, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker and a product
of successive mergers of Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi
Electric and NEC Corp, has been struggling in
the face of increased overseas competition and high costs as it
tries to restructure its loss-making LSI business.
The Nikkei also said Renesas has already secured an
agreement with Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric and NEC on 50
billion yen in financial assistance, with another 50 billion yen
in financing expected from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and
three other main lenders.
Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric and NEC said on June 20 in a
statement that they had agreed to provide some kind of support,
but that the details are "under consideration".
($1 = 80.4950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)