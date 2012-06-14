* Renesas to secure 100 bln yen in capital with credit
line-paper
* Three major shareholders to provide loan guarantees -
Mainichi
* Renesas talks still ongoing, NEC has not signed on -
sources
* Renesas shares jump to one-month high on report
(Adds Hitachi comment, updates shares to close)
By Taiga Uranaka and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, June 14 Loss-making Renesas Electronics
Corp is in final talks to secure a 50 billion yen ($630
million) loan from four banks, the Mainichi newspaper said on
Thursday, after its major shareholders had earlier refused to
inject fresh capital.
Shares in Renesas, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker that
is battling high costs and strong overseas rivals, surged as
much as 21 percent on the report to a one-month high.
The company's major shareholders - Mitsubishi Electric Corp
, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp - would
provide loan guarantees to allow the company to secure the loan,
the Mainichi said, citing sources close to the matter.
Renesas, the world's leading maker of microcontroller chips
used in cars, would be able to access up to about 100 billion
yen in capital in total, as it will also have a credit line of
around 50 billion yen from banks, it said.
Sources familiar with the matter, however, told Reuters the
negotiations on Renesas support were still taking place and no
decision had been made. Several options were under
consideration, they said. The sources added that NEC had not yet
signed on to provide a loan guarantee.
NEC and Hitachi said they had not decided on the matter,
while Renesas and Mitsubishi Electric declined to comment.
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management, said loan negotiations were likely to face an uphill
battle considering the reluctance of the major shareholders to
provide support.
"This (loan) amount may keep Renesas afloat, but it's not
nearly enough to make Renesas competitive. Several hundreds of
billions of yen would be needed for that," he said.
The four banks - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho
Corporate Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ
Trust and Banking Corporation - were likely to provide the
loans as long as the major shareholders guaranteed them, the
Mainichi said.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and
Banking Corporate are units of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
. Mizuho Corporate Bank is a unit of Mizuho Financial
Group, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank is a unit of
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings.
Renesas, a product of successive mergers of the struggling
chip divisions of the three major shareholders, had been
planning to raise more than 100 billion yen to cover a sweeping
restructuring plan that would cut at least 12,000 jobs, sources
told Reuters last month.
The company, which posted a massive net loss for the year
ended in March after last year's natural disasters in Japan and
Thailand forced it to shut eight of its plants, said it wants to
finalise its turnaround plan by July.
DEEP RESTRUCTURING
Hobbled by the strong yen, Renesas faces urgent calls to
take deep restructuring steps as it battles tough competition
from chipmakers like South Korea's Samsung Electronics
.
"We are strongly calling on Renesas executives to do
anything necessary to survive and to do it properly," said
Kunihiko Onuma, head of Hitachi's automotive business at an
event held for investors on Thursday.
Onuma said that the auto industry is heavily dependent on
Renesas and said, "(The chipmaker's problem) is a major issue
for not just Hitachi but for all Japanese carmakers and parts
suppliers."
He said the auto industry's heavy dependence was set to
decline in the future but that finding new suppliers in a hurry
would be difficult.
Reflecting Renesas' impact on Japanese companies, a new
report by Teikoku Databank showed that the chipmaker had nearly
1,000 major suppliers and clients domestically, almost 6 times
that of Elpida Memory Inc, which filed for bankruptcy
in February.
Analysts say that a loan would simply tide Renesas over
without solving the real problem of reviving its system-on-chip
business, which has been plagued by massive losses.
Japanese chipmakers are strong in technology, but are
struggling to meet the funding demands needed for constant plant
and technology upgrades to manufacture ever cheaper, faster
chips.
Japanese media reported this week that Fujitsu Ltd
is keen to restart talks to merge its system chip operations
with those of Renesas and Panasonic Corp in a bid to
consolidate domestic chipmakers in the face of increasing
pressure abroad.
Renesas shares ended up 14.9 percent at 316 yen, compared
with a 0.2 percent dip in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei.
($1 = 79.4150 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Yoko Kubota;
Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)