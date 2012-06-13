TOKYO, June 14 Renesas Electronics Corp
is making final arrangements to receive 50 billion yen ($630
million) in loans from four banks, after major shareholders
balked at a request from the loss-making Japanese chipmaker to
inject fresh capital, the Mainichi newspaper said.
The company's major shareholders - Mitsubishi Electric Corp
, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp - have
agreed to provide loan guarantees for the company, the Mainichi
said.
Renesas, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker and a product
of successive mergers of the chip divisions of Mitsubishi
Electric, Hitachi and NEC, had been planning to raise more than
100 billion yen in fresh capital and cut at least 12,000 jobs.
($1 = 79.4150 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)