Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Nov 20 German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG has expressed interest in investing in Japanese chip firm Renesas Electronics Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The talks have been held up, however, by Japanese concerns about technology leaking abroad, the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.
The Japanese government-backed fund that controls Renesas is also considering selling some or all of its nearly 70 percent stake, the paper said.
Renesas declined to comment. It was not immediately possible to contact Infineon. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order