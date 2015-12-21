Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Dec 21 The head of Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said its top shareholder, a government-backed fund, was unlikely to sell a majority stake to a foreign buyer amid speculation of interest from German peer Infineon Technologies AG.
The Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) owns around 70 percent of Renesas and will be free to sell some or all of its stake from September.
"I don't think INCJ would sell a majority of Renesas shares to overseas buyers," Renesas Chief Executive Takao Endo told Reuters on Monday.
He ruled out Renesas being acquired by Infineon but said a capital alliance of some form was possible. (Reporting by Reiji Murai)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order