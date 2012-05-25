BRIEF-CLAIRVEST REPORTS Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.03
* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - DECEMBER 31, 2016 BOOK VALUE WAS $532.9 MILLION OR $35.08 PER SHARE VERSUS $502.2 MILLION OR $33.05 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
TOKYO May 25 Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp is planning a sweeping restructuring far more extensive than the 50 billion yen ($630 million) capital raising and 6,000 job cuts reported by Japanese media early this week, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.
They said the plan had not been finalised, although one added that time was running out for the company, which has racked up heavy losses as it struggles to compete with aggressive foreign rivals.
A Renesas spokeswoman said the company had not issued any release on the matter and could not comment. ($1 = 79.4150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Mari Saito; Writing by Edmund Klamann)
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a surprise adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, helped by lower expenses and higher oil prices.