TOKYO, June 20 Major shareholders of loss-making
Renesas Electronics Corp agreed in principle to provide
50 billion yen ($633 million) in a support package that includes
loans, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Renesas, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker and a product
of successive mergers of Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi
Electric and NEC Corp, has been struggling in
the face of increased overseas competition and high costs as it
tries to restructure its loss-making system LSI business.
Sources said Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric would provide
loans to the company, while NEC has said it is still considering
ways to support the chipmaker.
A separate source close to the matter told Reuters earlier
that NEC was not able to provide loans or fresh capital to
Renesas as it was struggling with its own turnaround plan. NEC
had told the other stakeholders it could help Renesas by putting
a moratorium on payments and other measures, the source said.
($1 = 79.0300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Mari Saito; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)