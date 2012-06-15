TOKYO, June 15 Shares of loss-making chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp surged more than 19 percent after the opening on Friday after reports that its major shareholders and banks will provide financial support to keep it afloat.

Japanese media reported on Friday that the chipmaker would receive a total of 100 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in financial support from four banks and its major shareholders Hitachi Ltd , Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC Corp .

Renesas shares jumped 19.6 percent to 378 yen and topped Tokyo's main board as the biggest percentage gaining stock. ($1 = 79.2650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)