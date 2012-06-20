TOKYO, June 20 Loss-making Renesas Electronics
Corp has agreed with its major shareholders and banks
to receive 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in support, but NEC
Corp will not provide any loans to the chipmaker, media
said late on Tuesday.
Renesas, the world's fifth largest chipmaker, will receive a
34 billion yen loan in total from Hitachi Ltd and
Mitsubishi Electric Corp, while an additional 50
billion yen would come from an existing credit line from four
major banks, Jiji news service said on Tuesday.
The report did not specify where the remaining funds would
come from, but said NEC would support the company through other
means.
The support would help pay for Renesas' sweeping
restructuring plan that would cut at least 12,000 workers and
shut down half of its domestic plants, Jiji said.
Renesas, the world's leading provider of microcontroller
chips used in cars, posted a massive net loss for the year ended
in March as its system chips unit struggles in the face of high
costs and aggressive overseas rivals.
A source close to the matter told Reuters this week NEC was
not able to provide any loans or fresh capital to the ailing
chipmaker as it was struggling with its own turnaround plan.
NEC had told the other stakeholders that it could help
Renesas by putting a moratorium on payments and other measures,
the source said.
NEC, which posted a net loss of 110.3 billion yen for the
year to end-March, is also in the midst of a plan to cut 10,000
workers from its payroll to improve its own financial standing.
Shares of Renesas gained 2 . 2 percent to 327 yen in afternoon
trade compared to a 0.7 percent rise on Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei
. NEC shares traded up 2. 4 p ercent.
($1 = 79.0300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Richard Pullin)