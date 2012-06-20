TOKYO, June 20 Loss-making Renesas Electronics Corp has agreed with its major shareholders and banks to receive 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in support, but NEC Corp will not provide any loans to the chipmaker, media said late on Tuesday.

Renesas, the world's fifth largest chipmaker, will receive a 34 billion yen loan in total from Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp, while an additional 50 billion yen would come from an existing credit line from four major banks, Jiji news service said on Tuesday.

The report did not specify where the remaining funds would come from, but said NEC would support the company through other means.

The support would help pay for Renesas' sweeping restructuring plan that would cut at least 12,000 workers and shut down half of its domestic plants, Jiji said.

Renesas, the world's leading provider of microcontroller chips used in cars, posted a massive net loss for the year ended in March as its system chips unit struggles in the face of high costs and aggressive overseas rivals.

A source close to the matter told Reuters this week NEC was not able to provide any loans or fresh capital to the ailing chipmaker as it was struggling with its own turnaround plan.

NEC had told the other stakeholders that it could help Renesas by putting a moratorium on payments and other measures, the source said.

NEC, which posted a net loss of 110.3 billion yen for the year to end-March, is also in the midst of a plan to cut 10,000 workers from its payroll to improve its own financial standing.

Shares of Renesas gained 2 . 2 percent to 327 yen in afternoon trade compared to a 0.7 percent rise on Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei . NEC shares traded up 2. 4 p ercent. ($1 = 79.0300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Richard Pullin)