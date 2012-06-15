TOKYO, June 15 Struggling Japanese chipmaker
Renesas Electronics Corp is in final talks to receive a
total of 100 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in financial support
from its three major shareholders and four banks, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Renesas, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker and a product
of successive mergers between its major shareholders Mitsubishi
Electric Corp, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp
, will receive support from the three firms and
undertake deep restructuring steps, the sources said.
The chipmaker had been planning to raise more than 100
billion yen to cover a sweeping restructuring plan that would
cut at least 12,000 jobs, separate sources told Reuters last
month.
($1 = 79.2650 Japanese yen)
