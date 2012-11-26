(Corrects Hitachi, NEC support to 1 billion yen each, not 10 billion yen)

TOKYO Nov 26 Japan's embattled Renesas Electronics Corp jumped more than 5 percent on Monday after the Nikkei newspaper said its major shareholders had approved the chipmaker's bailout by a government fund and eight manufacturers.

The deal, to be announced early December, will provide Renesas with a combined 200 billion yen ($2.4 billion), which includes the government fund taking a two-thirds stake in the chipmaker for 180 billion yen, the Nikkei said.

Renesas shares were up 5.9 percent at 306 yen, compared to a 1.1 percent rise for Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei.

The Nikkei report also said Renesas will receive an additional 1 billion yen each in support from Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp, both major shareholders of the chipmaker.

($1 = 82.3700 Japanese yen)