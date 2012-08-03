BRIEF-ARRIS International renews multi-year sponsorship agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing
* ARRIS International plc says it has renewed its multi-year sponsorship agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing
TOKYO Aug 3 Shares in Renesas Electronics Corp jumped 8.6 percent to 278 yen after the struggling chipmaker said it was considering selling four factories in Japan over a one-year period, along with its 12-inch fabrication line at its Tsuruoka plant in northern Japan.
Renesas forecast an operating profit in the year to March, which was well ahead of market forecasts for a 28.3 billion yen loss, but it said restructuring costs would mean a record annual net loss of 150 billion yen. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON, Feb 16 Pink Floyd co-founders Roger Waters and Nick Mason hope an exhibition in May documenting the rock band's 50 years in music will give fans a sense of their live work as well as honour those who helped fulfil their artistic vision.
* Contour Asset Management LLC reports a 5.6 percent passive stake in Zynga Inc as of Feb 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kOwUTr) Further company coverage: