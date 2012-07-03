TOKYO, July 3 Japan's loss-making Renesas
Electronics Corp said on Tuesday it will seek to cut
around 5,000 jobs through voluntary redundancies by the end of
October.
The chipmaker, facing increasing pressure from overseas
rivals such as Samsung Electronics, said it will
save about 43 billion yen ($542 million) annually through the
job cuts.
Renesas, a product of successive mergers of the chip
divisions of Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp
and NEC Corp, is likely to receive a total of
100 billion yen in loans and other forms of financial support in
exchange for aggressive restructuring, sources have told
Reuters.
($1 = 79.3400 Japanese yen)
