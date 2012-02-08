Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
TOKYO Feb 8 Panasonic Corp said on Wednesday the electronics maker is considering various options for its growth strategy in the chip business, but nothing has been decided.
The Nikkei financial daily reported that Panasonic, Renesas Electronics Corp and Fujitsu Ltd have begun discussions toward integrating their chip operations.
Separately, Fujitsu said in a statement that it is looking at various options but no decisions have been made. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Renesas and Intersil announce final regulatory approval for Renesas' acquisition of Intersil
