TOKYO Feb 8 Panasonic Corp said on Wednesday the electronics maker is considering various options for its growth strategy in the chip business, but nothing has been decided.

The Nikkei financial daily reported that Panasonic, Renesas Electronics Corp and Fujitsu Ltd have begun discussions toward integrating their chip operations.

Separately, Fujitsu said in a statement that it is looking at various options but no decisions have been made. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)