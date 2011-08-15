(Follows alerts)

Aug 15 China-based solar wafer producer ReneSola Ltd said early on Monday that it will adopt a shareholders rights plan, but added it is not in response to any specific effort to acquire control of the company.

The company, which said it is not aware of any pending takeover bid, expects details of the plan to be finalised before the end of August.

The stockholder rights plan -- commonly referred to as a poison pill -- protects shareholder interests and allows the board to seek out alternatives that maximize shareholder value, the company said.

ReneSola shares closed at $3.52 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.