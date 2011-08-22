Aug 22 ReneSola Ltd said it adopted a
shareholders rights plan, which will be exercised if a person or
group acquires 15 percent or more of the China-based solar wafer
producer's voting securities.
Early last week, the company said it will adopt the plan --
commonly referred to as a poison pill -- but added it is not in
response to any specific effort to acquire control of the
company.
The rights can also be exercised if a person or group
announces a tender offer for 15 percent or more of the voting
securities.
The exercise price is set at $20 per right to purchase one
ordinary share, the company said.
The company's board of directors will be entitled to redeem
the rights at $0.0001 per right at any time before a person or a
group acquires 15 percent or more of the securities.
