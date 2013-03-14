March 13 Chinese solar panel maker ReneSola Ltd reported its sixth straight quarterly loss as a rise in shipments failed to offset weak prices.

Net loss widened to $49.8 million, or 58 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the fourth quarter, from $36.7 million, or 43 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Solar companies have been hit by an excess supply and a fall in demand in Europe, the biggest market for solar products, that sent prices for solar panels plunging nearly 30 percent in 2012 on top of a more than 30 percent slump in 2011.