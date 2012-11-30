BRIEF-Dean Foods CFO- With commodity prices rising, we saw gross margins slightly contract in Q4
* On conf call- will buy brands in adjacent portfolios to diversify, make private-label business more profitable
Nov 30 Chinese solar equipment maker ReneSola Ltd reported a fifth straight quarterly loss as industry wide selling prices remained low.
ReneSola's net loss widened to $78.6 million, or 46 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), for the third quarter, from $8.2 million, or 9 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $218.2 million.
* Denbury CEO says most of 2017 spending activity will be in Heidelberg, Hastings and Delhi projects - Credit Suisse Energy Summit
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil