Nov 30 Chinese solar equipment maker ReneSola Ltd reported a fifth straight quarterly loss as industry wide selling prices remained low.

ReneSola's net loss widened to $78.6 million, or 46 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), for the third quarter, from $8.2 million, or 9 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $218.2 million.