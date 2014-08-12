BRIEF-Talend prices upsized offering of 3.3 mln ADSs at $28.5 per ADS
* Talend announces upsizing and pricing of follow-on offering
Aug 12 Chinese solar panel maker ReneSola Ltd swung to a profit in the second quarter, helped by lower costs.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $757,000, or 1 cent per American depositary share (ADS), compared with a loss of $21.1 million, or 24 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Gross margin rose to 14.7 percent from 8 percent.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $387.1 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Talend announces upsizing and pricing of follow-on offering
March 15 President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.
HONOLULU/NEW YORK, March 15 Just hours before President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a U.S. federal judge in Hawaii on Wednesday issued an emergency halt to the order's implementation.