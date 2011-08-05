* Intends to list its common shares on NYSE under symbol "RNF"

* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse lead underwriters (Follows alerts)

Aug 5 Rentech Nitrogen Partners, a limited partnership company of publicly traded clean energy provider Rentech Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering of its common units.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company, which was formed to operate its own nitrogen fertilizer business, said Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse would be underwriting the offering.

The Delaware-based company said it would use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, to repay debts of its partner Rentech Energy Midwest Corporation (REMC) and to reimburse its general partner Rentech Development Corporation (RDC) for expenses incurred earlier.

REMC will convert into a limited liability company and will change its name to Rentech Nitrogen LLC after the transaction, the company said in the filing.

The partnership firm plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RNF."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)