* Solar subsidies higher than initial proposals
* Building-mounted solar support prioritised
* Biomass support could unlock 600 mln stg of investment
* Could create 1,000 construction jobs
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Dec 18 Britain on Tuesday set out
support levels designed to encourage new solar and biomass
power-generation developments over the 2013-2017 period, the
energy ministry said, moves that could boost jobs and unlock
investment.
Support levels for the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry are
higher than initial proposals made by the government in
September, following a consultation period with developers
opposed to steep cuts to subsidies that closed in October.
Britain's subsidies are aimed at helping it meet targets to
derive 15 percent of its energy demand from renewable sources by
2020 and reduce carbon output.
Adverse economic conditions have however put pressure on
renewable support schemes as government departments rein in
spending, while falling costs of technology mean less support is
required to encourage take-up.
Building-mounted solar installations will receive higher
support levels than panels at ground level, according to the new
subsidy scheme set out in a Department of Energy and Climate
Change (DECC) statement.
"This will encourage the installation of solar projects at
large factory or warehouse buildings," it said.
The rate of reductions to solar subsidies will for the most
part be slower than previously indicated, although government
remains committed to reducing subsidies over time.
Support for biomass projects under the RO scheme could
unlock 600 million pounds ($972 million) worth of investment and
create 1,000 construction jobs, DECC said.
"Biomass will make a significant contribution as we seek to
increase the amount of cost-effective, low carbon renewable
power in our energy mix," Energy and Climate Change Secretary Ed
Davey said in a statement.
"The support we are setting out today will bring new
investment into the economy and create new jobs," Davey said.
Under the support mechanism for biomass, DECC guarantees
support for new biomass plants whose generating capacity does
not exceed 400 megawatts, at 1.5 ROCs (Renewable Obligation
Certificates) per megawatt-hour produced. That drops to 1.4 ROCs
per megawatt-hour after March 31 2016, it said.
ROCs are subsidies paid to renewable energy producers by the
government at a buy-out value of 40.71 pounds per ROC for the
2012-13 period, for example.
Support for standard co-firing of biomass and co-firing of
regular bioliquids will be reduced to 0.3 ROCs/MWh in 2013/14
and 2014/15, DECC said.