* Solar subsidies higher than initial proposals

* Building-mounted solar support prioritised

* Biomass support could unlock 600 mln stg of investment

* Could create 1,000 construction jobs

By Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON, Dec 18 Britain on Tuesday set out support levels designed to encourage new solar and biomass power-generation developments over the 2013-2017 period, the energy ministry said, moves that could boost jobs and unlock investment.

Support levels for the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry are higher than initial proposals made by the government in September, following a consultation period with developers opposed to steep cuts to subsidies that closed in October.

Britain's subsidies are aimed at helping it meet targets to derive 15 percent of its energy demand from renewable sources by 2020 and reduce carbon output.

Adverse economic conditions have however put pressure on renewable support schemes as government departments rein in spending, while falling costs of technology mean less support is required to encourage take-up.

Building-mounted solar installations will receive higher support levels than panels at ground level, according to the new subsidy scheme set out in a Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) statement.

"This will encourage the installation of solar projects at large factory or warehouse buildings," it said.

The rate of reductions to solar subsidies will for the most part be slower than previously indicated, although government remains committed to reducing subsidies over time.

Support for biomass projects under the RO scheme could unlock 600 million pounds ($972 million) worth of investment and create 1,000 construction jobs, DECC said.

"Biomass will make a significant contribution as we seek to increase the amount of cost-effective, low carbon renewable power in our energy mix," Energy and Climate Change Secretary Ed Davey said in a statement.

"The support we are setting out today will bring new investment into the economy and create new jobs," Davey said.

Under the support mechanism for biomass, DECC guarantees support for new biomass plants whose generating capacity does not exceed 400 megawatts, at 1.5 ROCs (Renewable Obligation Certificates) per megawatt-hour produced. That drops to 1.4 ROCs per megawatt-hour after March 31 2016, it said.

ROCs are subsidies paid to renewable energy producers by the government at a buy-out value of 40.71 pounds per ROC for the 2012-13 period, for example.

Support for standard co-firing of biomass and co-firing of regular bioliquids will be reduced to 0.3 ROCs/MWh in 2013/14 and 2014/15, DECC said.