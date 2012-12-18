* Solar subsidies higher than initial proposals
* Support for building-mounted solar power prioritised
* Biomass support could unlock 600 mln pounds of investment
* Could create 1,000 construction jobs
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Dec 18 Britain set out a 5-year plan on
Tuesday to unlock the solar and biomass investment needed to
achieve the country's 2020 green energy targets.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) sought to
give investors the certainty they need to build new solar and
biomass power plants by deciding subsidy levels over the
2013-2017 period.
Support levels for the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry,
while higher than initial proposals made by the government in
September, will be cut by 20 percent from current levels
starting in April 2013, when the new scheme takes effect.
The government won praise from developers of biomass
projects who welcomed its decision to relax its original plan to
cap subsidies once dedicated capacity exceeded 400 megawatts
(MW).
The government expects the move to mobilise at least 600
million pounds ($975 million) in biomass projects - burning
material like straw and sawdust to generate power - while one
developer said it could unlock billions of pounds of new
investment
Britain's subsidies are aimed at helping it meet targets to
derive 15 percent of its energy demand from renewable sources by
2020 and reduce carbon output.
Economic difficulties have however put pressure on renewable
support schemes as government departments rein in spending,
while falling costs of technology mean that less support is
required to encourage take-up.
Solar installations mounted on buildings will more support
than panels at ground level, according to the subsidy scheme set
out by DECC.
"This will encourage the installation of solar projects at
large factory or warehouse buildings," it said.
The rate of reductions to solar subsidies will mostly be
slower than previously indicated, although the government
remains committed to reducing subsidies over time.
The Solar Trade Association, while welcoming aspects of the
plan, said that the subsidies for ground-level solar in 2013
were inadequate and this may constrain future deployment.
BIOMASS LIMITS
The decision by DECC to loosen a cap on biomass subsidies
was welcomed by industry bodies and developers.
"The government has gone from what was a hard, firm legal
cap to a softer, non-legislative cap," said Peter Dickson,
technical director at BNP Paribas Clean Energy, which plans to
build a 38-MW straw-fired plant in Sleaford, England.
Dickson said the initial cap proposal had been "draconian,
unduly restrictive and short-sighted," and looked set to
discourage biomass investment beyond what was already in the
works.
"This country needs to attract billions of pounds of
investment to ensure Britain's power generating infrastructure
is fit for purpose and declaring biomass alive and well is a
valuable first step," he said.
The government will provide the subsidies in the form of
Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROC), which renewable energy
producers can use to claim back money at a buy-out value of
40.71 pounds ($66.14) per ROC for the 2012-13 period, for
example.
DECC will guarantee support for new biomass plants at 1.5
ROCs per megawatt-hour produced until overall dedicated capacity
hits the 400 MW cap, and will review procedures thereafter.
That drops to 1.4 ROCs per megawatt-hour after March 31
2016, it said, in case the cap is not breached by then.
Support for biomass projects under this Renewable Obligation
scheme could unlock 600 million pounds ($972 million) worth of
investment and create 1,000 construction jobs, DECC said.
"Biomass will make a significant contribution as we seek to
increase the amount of cost-effective, low carbon renewable
power in our energy mix," Energy and Climate Change Secretary Ed
Davey said in a statement.
"The support we are setting out today will bring new
investment into the economy and create new jobs," Davey said.
