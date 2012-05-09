(Adds details, revenues, share price)

May 9 Renewable Energy Group Inc posted a first-quarter profit and said sales of its biodiesel jumped by 69 percent from a year earlier as it ramped up production.

Net income rose to $40 million, or 6 cents per share, from a loss of $5.3 million, or 39 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time charges, REG said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $12.7 million.

The company, which produces biodiesel from animal and plant fats, said its production climbed to 39 million gallons in the quarter, but about 5 million gallons of sales from that total will be booked in the second quarter.

Demand for biofuels was strong as oil refiners and importers sought to meet renewable fuels oligations under the U.S. government's Renewable Fuels Standard 2, which calls for them to purchase a total of 1 billion gallons this year.

Revenues jumped 80 percent to $188 million.

Shares in REG have fallen about 16 percent from their January debut on the NASDAQ though Tuesday's close at $8.43 per share.