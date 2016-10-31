(Repeats Friday story with no changes to text)
* EDPR shares tripled as big utility shares slumped
* Divestments to private equity provide ample financing
* Focus on wind, U.S. shields EDPR from EU utilities' woes
* Portugal renewables tax, Trump win could weigh on stock
* Graphic on EDPR's shares: tmsnrt.rs/2dSSCBq
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Oct 28 The best performer in Europe's
turbulent utilities industry is a little-known Portuguese
renewables company whose media-shy chief executive has won the
confidence of investors in an unpredictable industry.
EDP Renovaveis SA is a serial wind farm developer,
bidding for land, licences and power purchasing agreements,
raising finance, buying and installing turbines, connecting them
to the grid and selling power to utilities.
Wind power relies on fickle state support, turbine
technology changes quickly, local opposition often blocks
development and connecting turbines to the grid requires dealing
with lots of red tape.
Despite such challenges, EDPR has built a record for
reliability, developing a strong relationship with private
equity and expanding in North America to become the world's
fourth-largest wind player with installed capacity of 9.7
gigawatts.
Analysts say its fast growth has been driven by Chief
Executive Joao Manso Neto's focus on costs and financing.
With his long, grey hair and gaunt features, Manso Neto, who
has been ranked among Europe's best energy utility CEOs by
Institutional Investor magazine for the past two years, cuts a
striking figure in a conservative industry.
Jose Ruiz at London-based Macquarie Research said EDPR had
won the trust of funds by consistenly selling them strong assets
and agreeing to sell large stakes of up to 49 percent, holding
on to just enough to keep operational control and consolidate
the earnings.
"What is quite unique about EDPR, and that is 100 percent
the merit of its management, is its capital recycling policy,"
Ruiz said. Many other wind farm operators tend to keep a larger
part of their developments, which is more capital-intensive and
limits growth.
CAPITAL RECYCLING
EDPR has partnered with several Canadian infrastructure
players such as Axium, Borealis and Northleaf Capital Partners,
fueling a rapid expansion in North America, where it has almost
half of its installed capacity.
Northleaf infrastructure Vice President Olivier Laganiere,
who has spent many years developing ties with EDPR, said the
firm is responsive and provides quality reporting its partners.
"EDPR's strong oversight allows us to bid on their projects
at our most competitive equity return requirement levels,"
Laganiere said.
EDPR has also signed major partnership deals with Vortex,
the renewable energy investment platform of Egypt's EFG Hermes
, one of the Middle East's largest investment banks,
and Swiss utility Axpo, each time ceding 49 percent
stakes but keeping majority holdings.
Analysts say EDPR's developments earn average returns of 12
percent, at the high end of sector averages. Once they are
operational, it typically sells stakes of between 30 and 49
percent to funds, which are happy with returns of between 5 and
6 percent.
Between mid-2012 and the start of 2016, EDPR's share price
tripled, while the Dow Jones Europe Utilities index
rose around 10 percent, weighed down by German and French
utilities' problems with coal and nuclear power stations.
Since then, EDPR's stock has been stuck in neutral gear as
investors fret about a possible new tax on renewable energy in
Portugal, which accounts for 13 percent of its installed
capacity, and the risk to U.S. renewable energy subsidies should
Donald Trump win the presidential election next month.
LITTLE MARGIN
EDPR's price-to-earnings ratio, a measure of how much
investors expect profit to grow, is more than double that of its
peers at 39 times expected earnings, according to Thomson
Reuters data, leaving little margin for management error.
But fewer investors are willing to bet on a sudden stock
decline than six months ago. Data from Markit shows bearish bets
on it have been pared over the past few months, with
short-interest in EDPR roughly half the level seen in May.
"The recent correction could be a buying opportunity," said
one of the financial analysts with the best recommendation
performance history in ThomsonReuters rankings.
The analyst, who declined to be identified, said EDPR is
still a buy as it trades below investment cost as measured by
enterprise value (market cap plus net debt) per megawatt.
EDPR is valued higher than most power grid operators, which
for years have dominated the utilities valuation league, as
their mid single-digit returns set by regulators are highly
attractive to investors with long-term interest rates close to
zero.
EDPR has no grids, but from a financial perspective, it
operates much like one, as it sells the electricity it produces
at fixed prices under long-term power purchasing agreements. But
unlike grids, renewables offer huge growth.
"EDPR is a semi-regulated utility, 90 percent of their
revenue is regulated. But they grow faster than the network
operators, as there is no limit on the growth of renewables for
now," Macquarie's Ruiz said.
With a market value of just under 7 billion euros and with
77.5 percent of its shares owned by parent Energias de Portugal
(EDP), EDPR's shares are not very liquid. Yet they have
scarcity value.
Spain's Iberdrola, France's EDF and
Italy's Enel have all delisted or consolidated their
renewable energy units in recent years, leaving EDPR as the only
major listed pure-play renewables company in the utilities
industry.
"The only way to play to play renewables in Europe is
through EDPR," said Gonzalo Sanchez-Bordona of Banco Portugues
de Investimento.
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer
and David Holmes)