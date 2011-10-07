* Falck Renewables unveils the biggest wind farm in Italy

* UK, Scandinavian funds interested in Falck's projects

* Falck to launch a 20 MW wind farm in Britain

OLBIA, Italy, Oct 7 Italian green energy company Falck Renewables plans to invest in new projects abroad, because an Italian incentive scheme for wind power generation is due to expire from 2015, its chief executive said on Friday.

"All our investments in Italy have stopped, because banks do not provide project financing. That's why we are bringing our investments abroad," Piero Manzoni told reporters.

He spoke at the opening of the biggest wind farm in Italy, with a capacity of 138 MW, on the island of Sardinia.

Next week, Falck Renewables will announce a launch of a 20 megawatt wind power plant in Britain, where the regulatory regime is more predictable than in Italy, Manzoni said.

The Italian government has been gradually reducing production incentives to renewable energy, which are supported by consumers through electricity bills. The wind power generation support scheme known as "green certificates" will be stopped from 2015.

Manzoni said regulatory uncertainty about future incentives for wind energy has forced his company to put on hold a 27 MW project in the north Italian region of Emilia Romagna.

Some UK and Scandinavian infrastructure and pension funds have expressed interest in taking minority stakes of 20 to 40 percent in the company's wind farms in Britain, France, Spain and Italy, Manzoni said, without naming the funds.

When the new wind farm in Sardinia becomes fully operational later this year, Falck Renewables' total installed capacity will rise to 684 MW, the company said. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)