NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India will struggle to hit its
"hugely ambitious" renewable energy target if it fails to make
more land available for plants and ensure utilities have the
means to buy in clean energy, the head of U.S.-based First Solar
said on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made renewable energy a
priority for his government, as he looks to leverage the falling
cost of solar power - expected to reach parity with conventional
energy by 2017 - and address India's chronic power shortages.
First Solar Chief Executive Jim Hughes said he welcomed the
government's commitment to develop 100,000 megawatts (MW) of
solar power by 2022 - a 33-fold rise from today's level - but
that in some Indian states there were question marks over the
financial viability of solar schemes.
"It makes it difficult to develop projects in these
circumstances," Hughes told Reuters in an interview in New
Delhi.
First Solar, based in Tempe, Arizona, makes solar panels and
also builds solar power plants, many of which it sells to power
producers.
Opening India's first major renewable energy conference on
Sunday, Modi said clean energy was an "article of faith" for
him.
Analysts have said Modi's targets will be difficult to reach
given the poor financial health of mostly state-run electricity
distribution companies that would buy solar energy, and the slow
pace at which land for plants is made available.
First Solar said on Sunday it planned to develop 5,000 MW of
solar in India by 2019, while U.S. rival SunEdison
announced plans to build 15,200 MW of solar and wind power by
2022.
Hughes said First Solar needed to secure land, agree
financing and reach power purchase agreements with buyers before
building the capacity.
Its commitments follow recent pledges to launch new solar
plants by domestic companies like Adani Enterprises
and Essel Group.
"India has a critical need to add capacity to its grid as it
continues to experience strong economic growth and growing
demand for energy," said Pashupathy Gopalan, president of
SunEdison Asia-Pacific.
India wants to raise its energy mix from renewables to 15
percent in 10 to 12 years from 6 percent now, Power Minister
Piyush Goyal told the conference in Delhi on Sunday.
Total installed photovoltaic solar capacity globally stood
at 135,000 MW at the end of 2013, according to First Solar.
India's largest lender, the State Bank of India,
said it would bankroll 15,000 MW of solar power by 2020. The SBI
did not disclose the size of the financing package but 1,000 MW
of solar typically costs about $1 billion.
One MW can power roughly 1,000 U.S. homes, although this
varies widely, depending on the amount of heating or cooling
needed.
