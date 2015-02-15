NEW DELHI Feb 15 U.S.-based SunEdison
and First Solar on Sunday committed to build more than
20,000 megawatts of clean energy capacity in India by 2022, a
boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to meet
ambitious renewable targets.
The companies announced the plans at the beginning of
India's first major renewable energy conference, where Modi's
government is trying to drum up support from investors to reach
a target of 100,000 megawatts of solar power by 2022, a 33-fold
rise from today's level.
SunEdison said it would build 15,200 MW of solar and wind
power capacity by 2022, while First Solar made a commitment to
develop 5,000 MW of solar by 2019.
The commitments follow recent pledges to launch new solar
plants by domestic companies Adani Enterprises and
Essel Group.
"India has a critical need to add capacity to its grid as it
continues to experience strong economic growth and growing
demand for energy," said Pashupathy Gopalan, president of
SunEdison Asia-Pacific.
Modi has made renewable energy a priority for his nine-month
old government, as he looks to capitalise on the falling cost of
solar power - expected to reach parity with conventional energy
by 2017 - and address India's chronic power shortages.
On Sunday, he told an audience at the conference in New
Delhi that renewable energy was an "article of faith" for him.
India wants to raise the of its energy mix from renewables
to 15 percent in 10 to 12 years from 6 percent now, Power
Minister Piyush Goyal told the conference.
Analysts have said Modi's targets will be difficult to reach
given the poor financial position of electricity distribution
companies that would buy solar energy, and the slow pace at
which land for plants is made available.
Total installed photovoltaic solar capacity globally stood
at 135,000 MW at the end of 2013, according to First Solar.
India's largest lender, the State Bank of India,
said it would bankroll 15,000 MW of solar power by 2020.
The SBI did not disclose the size of the financing package
but 1,000 MW of solar typically costs about $1 billion.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing
by Robert Birsel)