* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
LONDON, July 24 Investment company The Renewables Infrastructure Group said on Wednesday it had raised 300 million pounds ($461 million) through a share sale in London.
The company, which focuses on onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) energy generation assets, said the initial public offering was oversubscribed and that the stock is expected to begin trading on July 29.
It plans to use the proceeds of the sale to buy a 276 megawatt initial portfolio of 14 onshore wind farms and four solar PV parks in the UK, France and Ireland.
Canaccord Genuity and Jefferies International acted as joint sponsors and bookrunners on the offering. ($1 = 0.6508 British pounds) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales