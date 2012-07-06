MILAN, July 6 Italy's Industry, Environment and Agriculture ministers signed on Friday long-awaited decrees on new support schemes for solar and other renewable energy, the Industry ministry said in a statement.

In April, Italy announced a plan to scale back production incentives for renewable energy that have inflated consumer power bills, but it took few months to iron out details.

The new decrees set a 500 million euro annual spending budget for incentives, including 200 million euros for solar power generation, the ministry said.

Under the solar power decree, photovoltaic plants - which turn sunlight into power - with capacity between 12 and 20 kilowatts will be exempt from having to log on to a register, the ministry said. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)