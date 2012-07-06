British firm Bunzl reports higher-than-expected full-year profit
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
MILAN, July 6 Italy's Industry, Environment and Agriculture ministers signed on Friday long-awaited decrees on new support schemes for solar and other renewable energy, the Industry ministry said in a statement.
In April, Italy announced a plan to scale back production incentives for renewable energy that have inflated consumer power bills, but it took few months to iron out details.
The new decrees set a 500 million euro annual spending budget for incentives, including 200 million euros for solar power generation, the ministry said.
Under the solar power decree, photovoltaic plants - which turn sunlight into power - with capacity between 12 and 20 kilowatts will be exempt from having to log on to a register, the ministry said. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.
SEOUL, Feb 27 The board of an affiliate of South Korea's Lotte Group approved a land swap with the government on Monday that will enable authorities to deploy a controversial U.S. missile defence system, the defence ministry said.