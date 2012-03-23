(Adds detail)
RABAT, March 23 Morocco has excluded a group led
by Egypt-based Orascom Construction Industries from
the bidding for the first phase of a major solar energy project,
l'Economiste newspaper reported on Friday.
The newspaper gave no reason for the exclusion and a
spokeswoman for Masen, the government agency managing the
project, declined to comment.
Quoting sources familiar with the plan, l'Economiste said
Masen would select a winner within a few weeks from the three
remaining consortiums it selected in December, 2010.
The 500 megawatt project, in the southern region of
Ouarzazate, is the first of five in a $9 billion solar programme
that will account for 38 percent of Morocco's installed power
generation capacity by 2020.
The plan is vital to a country without its own oil or gas
and which aims to diversify its exports to an energy-hungry
trade partner, the European Union.
The four consortiums selected to bid for the design,
finance, construction, operation and maintenance of a thermal
solar plant in Ouarzazate were:
- Abeinsa ICI, Abengoa Solar, Mitsui and Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co.
- Enel and ACS SCE
- International Company for Water and Power (ACWA), Aries IS
and TSK EE.
- Orascom Construction Industries (OCIC.CA), Solar
Millennium (S2MG.DE) and Evonik Steag.
The Ouarzazate project is to start as a 125 megawatt unit
and undergo gradual upgrades to 500 MW by the end of 2015.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by David Cowell)