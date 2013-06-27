UPDATE 4-Oil slips on concerns over Chinese demand, Russian output
* Russian oil output remains unchanged in February (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
June 27 Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd, an investment company focusing on onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) energy generation assets, said it planned to raise up to 300 million pounds ($460.2 million) through an initial public offering.
The company said it plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to acquire a 276 megawatt initial portfolio of fourteen onshore wind farms and four solar PV parks in the UK, France and Ireland.
Renewables Infrastructure said it intends to pursue further investments in the UK, France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
The company, which has applied to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, said its shares are expected to start trading in late July.
Canaccord Genuity Ltd and Jefferies International Ltd are acting as joint sponsors and bookrunners for the IPO.
LONDON, March 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Karin Wanngård, the mayor of Stockholm, rides an electric bike to work each morning – at least when it is not snowing too heavily.
LONDON, March 6 Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged down on Monday as weakness in mining stocks outweighed the positive impact of a potential 11 billion pound merger between Scottish fund managers Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.