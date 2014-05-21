May 21 Renew Holdings Plc

* Acquisition of clarke telecom limited

* Announces that it has now acquired remaining shares in clarke for a cash consideration of £5.1m and now owns entire issued share capital of clarke.

* Total consideration paid was £17m in cash

* Acquisition has been funded from group's cash resources and a four year term loan of £12m provided by hsbc bank plc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: