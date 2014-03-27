PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd - acquisition of a further two UK solar parks
* Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd - addition of two solar photovoltaic parks in Devon and Essex with combined generating capacity of about 30.4mw for between 34.5 million pounds and 37 million pounds
* Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd - transaction has been funded from group's acquisition facility and from company's existing cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
