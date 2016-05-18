MADRID May 18 Spanish train operator Renfe has
received offers from four manufacturers, including Germany's
Siemens and France's Alstom, for a contract
to supply high-speed trains in a deal worth up to 2.64 billion
euros ($3 billion).
Alstom, Siemens and Spanish companies Construcciones y
Auxiliar de Ferrocarril (CAF) and Talgo put forward
offers, Renfe said in a statement late on Tuesday, while
Canada's Bombardier and Hitachi Rail Italy
dropped out of the bidding.
State-run Renfe has said it was looking to buy at least 15
trains for up to 1.4 billion euros in a first phase, with the
option to expand the offer by a further 15 trains. The price
includes the contract to maintain the trains for up to 40 years.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, editing by Louise Heavens)