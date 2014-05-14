May 14 Renishaw Plc

* Q3 revenue 84.5 million stg versus 81.9 million stg year ago

* Cumulative revenue for 9 months to 31st march 2014 of 248.5 mln stg was 3 percent below 256.1 mln stg for comparable period

* 3rd quarter adjusted pretax profit fell 9 pct to 14.4 million pounds

* Q3 revenue has been impacted by strengthening pound and at previous year exchange rates cumulative revenue would have been 4.7 mln stg higher

* Group faced tough financial comparators for first half of this financial year and sterling has strengthened in recent months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: