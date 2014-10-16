UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
Oct 16 Renishaw Plc
* Quarterly pretax profit 21.3 million stg versus 10.6 million stg ayear ago
* Q1 revenue rose 28 percent to 101.4 million stg
* Underlying metrology revenue growth of 14 pct
* Revenue for three months to 30th september 2014 of 101.4 million stg
* Experienced growth of 60 pct in far east, 10 pct in Americas and 4 pct in Europe compared with corresponding period last year
* At constant exchange rates, revenue in this quarter would have been 4.9 million stg higher
* Trend in revenue growth is expected to carry on into q2
* May see unpredictable orders both in size and timing but see continued investment in production systems and processes to lead to demand for products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.