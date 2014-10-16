Oct 16 Renishaw Plc

* Quarterly pretax profit 21.3 million stg versus 10.6 million stg ayear ago

* Q1 revenue rose 28 percent to 101.4 million stg

* Underlying metrology revenue growth of 14 pct

* Revenue for three months to 30th september 2014 of 101.4 million stg

* Experienced growth of 60 pct in far east, 10 pct in Americas and 4 pct in Europe compared with corresponding period last year

* At constant exchange rates, revenue in this quarter would have been 4.9 million stg higher

* Trend in revenue growth is expected to carry on into q2

* May see unpredictable orders both in size and timing but see continued investment in production systems and processes to lead to demand for products