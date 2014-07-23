July 23 Renishaw Plc
* FY revenue rose 2 percent to 355.5 million stg
* Final dividend 29.87 penceper share
* Record revenue of £355.5m (2013: £346.9m) year ended 30th
June 2014
* Strong demand for our 3D metal additive manufacturing,
measurement automation and encoder products
* Adjusted FY profit before tax £70.1 million
* Strengthening of sterling during second half of financial
year has impacted group revenue
* Revenue from our metrology business for year was £326.6m,
compared with £317.9m last year
* New financial year has started well
