July 23 Renishaw Plc

* FY revenue rose 2 percent to 355.5 million stg

* Final dividend 29.87 penceper share

* Record revenue of £355.5m (2013: £346.9m) year ended 30th June 2014

* Strong demand for our 3D metal additive manufacturing, measurement automation and encoder products

* Adjusted FY profit before tax £70.1 million

* Strengthening of sterling during second half of financial year has impacted group revenue

* Revenue from our metrology business for year was £326.6m, compared with £317.9m last year

* New financial year has started well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: