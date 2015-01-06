Jan 6 Renishaw Plc :

* Expect to report revenue for first half year to 31st december 2014 of approximately £224m*, an increase of 37 pct over £164m for comparable period last year

* Profit before tax for first half year is expected to be around £55m, compared with £26m last year

* Continue to see good momentum in our business, with a record order book

* Currently anticipate that revenue for full year will be between £465m and £495m and profit before tax will be between £120m and £140m