BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
Jan 6 Renishaw Plc :
* Expect to report revenue for first half year to 31st december 2014 of approximately £224m*, an increase of 37 pct over £164m for comparable period last year
* Profit before tax for first half year is expected to be around £55m, compared with £26m last year
* Continue to see good momentum in our business, with a record order book
Currently anticipate that revenue for full year will be between £465m and £495m and profit before tax will be between £120m and £140m
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.