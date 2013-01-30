BRIEF-Admiral CFO says 60-70 mln stg Ogden hit still to take
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
LONDON Jan 30 Renishaw PLC : * *H1 revenue up 18% from £147.1M to £174.2M * Interim dividend per share increased 10% from 10.30P to 11.33P * -h1 adjusted profit before tax up 39% from £31.2M to £43.3M * Currently expect that revenue in the second half will be around the level in
the second half of last year * H1 profit before taxation 46.18 million STG vs 31.17 mln stg
March 8 Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it would review all of its leisure brands to lure back customers, after reporting a 3.9 percent fall in comparable sales for 2016.
March 8 London-focused estate agent Foxtons posted an 11 percent fall in 2016 revenue after a slump in demand pushed down profit by 54 percent, due to a property tax increase and the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.