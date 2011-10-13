(Adds details)

Oct 13 British precision engineer Renishaw's first-quarter pretax profit fell 10 percent due to a slowdown in one of its product lines sold to the electronics industry, sending its shares to a 52-week low.

The FTSE-250 company, which makes and sells precision and inspection products for the healthcare and metrology businesses, also said it was reviewing its healthcare division.

"We are reviewing our healthcare business and have refocused part of the activities to a smaller number of projects, with some resources diverted to our metrology business," Renishaw said in a statement on Thursday.

July-September pretax profit fell to 13.6 million pounds ($21.4) from 15.1 million pounds a year ago. Sales rose 15 percent to 70.5 million pounds, but fell short of the company's expectations.

Renishaw's metrology segment provides co-ordinate measuring machine probes and accessories, and laser calibration systems, while the healthcare unit provides scanning and digitising systems to the dental and neurosurgical sectors.

Healthcare contributed about 8 percent to Renishaw's revenue in the last financial year.

The company's shares, which have lost 41 percent of their value in the last three months, were down 17 percent at 846.5 pence at 1039 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)