Oct 3 British engineering company Renishaw Plc said on Friday that its first-quarter revenue had risen 28 percent, helped by strong growth in the Far East.

Shares in the company, whose products include precision measurement and calibration systems and spectroscopy devices, rose as much as 10.8 percent, making the stock the top percentage gainer on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.

First-quarter sales rose to a record 101 million pounds ($162.8 million) from 79 million pounds a year earlier.

The revenue growth trend was expected to continue into the second quarter, Renishaw said in a statement.

"The group refers to good growth in the Far East, which we assume includes irregular orders related to production of new products for Apple," N+1 Singer analyst Jo Reedman said in a note.

The company, which generates about 90 percent of its revenue from outside the UK, reported in July a 17 percent jump in full-year profit as it received large "unpredictable" orders in the fourth quarter from an Asian customer.

The company did not disclose the value of the orders or the name of the customer at the time, but said the orders were mainly in its metrology division, which makes precision equipment.

Renishaw shares were up 9.9 percent at 1,739.78 pence at 0718 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)