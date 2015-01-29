Jan 29 Renishaw Plc, a British precision engineering company, raised its full-year forecasts for the second time this month and said the strong revenue growth trend of the first half was expected to continue into the second half of the year.

Renishaw, which makes machine tool probes and gauges, said it now expects a full-year pretax profit of 130 million-150 million pounds ($197-$227 million) and revenue to be between 480 million pounds and 510 million pounds.

The company said in early January that it expected a full-year pretax profit of 120 million-140 million pounds ($182 million-$212 million) and revenue of 465 million-495 million pounds in the year ending June 30.

Renishaw also reported a 36 percent rise in half-year revenue, while pretax profit more than doubled to 56.6 million pounds in the six months ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.6599 pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)